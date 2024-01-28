Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.55.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDT. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

