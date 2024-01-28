Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $825.88 billion and approximately $11.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $42,113.42 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00578774 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00171549 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021230 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,610,737 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
