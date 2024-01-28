Bitcoin SV Price Hits $72.05 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.05 or 0.00169781 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $73.25 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00567826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,619,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

