Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,444,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

