BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $11.35 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $152,820.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

