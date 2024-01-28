BitTorrent-New Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.07 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $860.79 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003169 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002111 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
