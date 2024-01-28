BitTorrent-New Trading Down 5.9% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $859.23 million and $22.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002042 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002098 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

