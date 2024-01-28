BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 9,341 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.15.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,554,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.