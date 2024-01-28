Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Blackstone by 54.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Blackstone by 22.7% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 45,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

