Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

