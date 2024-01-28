Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.