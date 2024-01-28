Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BE. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE remained flat at $12.47 during trading on Thursday. 3,340,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,118. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

