Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
BLFY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 85,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Foundry Bancorp
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.