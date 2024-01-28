Blur Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $125.72 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,264,888,346.6514459 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.63751476 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $194,619,127.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

