B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 541 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541 ($6.87).

Several research firms recently commented on BME. Citigroup raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($118,539.83). In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,973.32). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.95), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($118,539.83). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:BME opened at GBX 538.20 ($6.84) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 560.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

