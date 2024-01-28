BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $30.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

