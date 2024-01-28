BMO Capital Markets Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Beacon Securities downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.