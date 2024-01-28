BMO Capital Markets Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $72.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Stride Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LRN traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

