BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance
Shares of ZWB opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.11. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.29 and a 12 month high of C$19.74.
