Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.19.

BA stock traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

