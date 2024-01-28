BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

