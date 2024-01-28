BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 99,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,389. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

