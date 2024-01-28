Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 520713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

