Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-15% to ~$10.55-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 13.6 %

BAH stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 93.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

