Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 1.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

