Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

