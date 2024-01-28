Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.46. 646,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,056. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

