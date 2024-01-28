BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

