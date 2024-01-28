BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 255,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 577,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

BRC Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 257,500 shares of company stock worth $962,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

