Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFH. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of BFH stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,536. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

