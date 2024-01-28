Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.88. Bread Financial shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 208,070 shares.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

