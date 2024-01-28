Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of BREZ opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breeze Holdings Acquisition
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.