Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREZ opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

