Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.39. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

