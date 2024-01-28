Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.