Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

