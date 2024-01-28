Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Further Reading

