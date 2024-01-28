Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,204.88 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $941.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

