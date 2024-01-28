Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) PT at $19.18

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

BLCO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.25. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 626,431 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

