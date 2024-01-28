Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TCPC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

