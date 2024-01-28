Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $31.20

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -275.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

