Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT at C$15.05

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIP.UN

Insider Activity at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.15%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.