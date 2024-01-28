Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $53.30

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

