Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

