Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.