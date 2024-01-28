Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 458,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after buying an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 91,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

