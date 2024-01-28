Brooktree Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $361.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.23 and a 200 day moving average of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.95 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

