Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.