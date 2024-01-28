Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $75.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

