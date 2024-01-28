Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.77. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.09.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOM.U. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.