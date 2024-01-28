BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

BTCS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 212,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56. BTCS has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

