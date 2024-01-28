Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $390.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.17. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $390.00 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

